Kalinga University gets new chancellor and pro-chancellor

The Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed-to-be University has appointed Satya S Tripathi, former assistant secretary-general of the United Nations as its new chancellor. Similarly, former IAS officer of Karnataka Cadre Dr Upendra Tripathi has been appointed pro-chancellor of KISS. Prof Deepak Kumar Behera, an acclaimed anthropologist has been appointed vice-chancellor, according to an official release from the KISS.

While Dr Satya Tripathi previously served as Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, Dr Upendra Tripathi, after prolonged stint in Karnataka at various positions, had opted for central service and served as secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The university has also appointed Prof Pitabasa Sahoo dean of the department of development studies, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of youth development Tamil Nadu as Pro-Vice-Chancellor on deputation, and Dr Kanchu Charan Mahali a retired IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre as the director-general of KISS, the release said.