Kalladka episode: Police await legal opinion

The police who had registered a case against Sri Rama Vidyakendra School in Kalladka, for enacting the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition during the annual sports day are awaiting opinion from legal experts on proceeding with filing the charge sheet.

With a giant screen displaying the Babri Masjid, students had enacted the event which lasted 15 minutes in the presence of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on December 17, 2019.

Following a complaint by PFI Kalladka unit president Aboobakar Siddiq, the police had booked cases against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC.

“As all those who enacted the sequences were children, the police had written to legal experts in Bengaluru, seeking legal opinion on proceeding with filing the chargesheet,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad told DH.