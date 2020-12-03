Kalyana Karnataka board offers Rs 1 crore to GPs if elected unopposed

Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Chairman Dattatraya Patil Revoor on Wednesday announced a special grant of Rs one crore from the board to the Gram Panchayats if elected unopposed in the ensuing GP polls.

Speaking at the Gram Swaraj convention organised as part of the upcoming gram panchayat polls in the city on Wednesday, he said this announcement had been made to encourage to complete the election process with amity, without conducting polls in the villages coming under the Kalyana Karnataka.

The special grant will be for the developmental works under the respective panchayat limits, he told reporters.

Housing Minister V Somanna also announced Rs 50,000 for the gram panchayat for which the BJP-supported candidates get elected unopposed.