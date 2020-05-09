Kalyana Karnataka migrant workers return home to a bleak future

Namadev, a resident of Hemla Nayak Tanda in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district, is anxious about his future. A construction labourer, Namadev returned from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra after the lockdown snatched away his livelihood. Now, he has nothing to do.

Namadev is not an isolated instance but a common phenomenon right now.

Lakhs of labourers from the Kalyana Karnataka region — who migrated to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and other cities in pursuit of jobs — have returned to their native places.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A majority of them eked out a living as construction labourers and by doing other unskilled jobs. Now, in their hometowns, they are sitting idle as there are no job opportunities in the region, which is also the most backward in the state.

Sangeetha Kattimani, an economist, said that unemployment, summer heat and shortage of water were a curse on the region.

“Since there are no options, they will have to work under the MGNREGA. The government should provide jobs under this scheme by increasing work days,” she told DH.

As the region is known for its sweltering heat, the government should use them to plant saplings to increase the forest area, she suggested.