Kalyana K'taka ahead of Mumbai-K'taka in Covid tally

The number of Covid positive cases is now higher in Kalyana-Karnataka than Mumbai-Karnataka.

Kalyana-Karnataka, with six districts, together accounted for 13,181 positive patients when compared with the districts of Mumbai-Karnataka which together recorded 10,054 cases till July 25. However, the death toll due to Covid-19 infection is slightly higher in Mumbai-Karnataka (232 deaths) than Kalyana-Karnataka (229).

While Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Gadag, Bagalkot and Haveri districts come under Mumbai-Karnataka, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar, and Koppal districts are under Kalyana-Karnataka.

Kalaburagi, where the country's first Covid death was reported in March, stood first in the number of positive cases in Kalyana-Karnataka with 3,712 cases (till July 25), followed by Ballari (3,511 cases), Yadgir (1,932), Bidar (1,789), Raichur (1,571), and Koppal (666).

In Mumbai-Karnataka, Dharwad has the highest number of positive cases compared with other districts of the region. While Dharward topped with 3,025 cases, Vijayapura came second with 2,163 cases, followed by Belagavi (1,986), Bagalkot (1,225), Gadag (943) and Haveri (712).

Dharwad stood first in Covid deaths as a total of 89 people succumbed to the virus infection till July 25. Belagavi recorded 40 deaths followed by Bagalkot (36), Vijayapura (24), Haveri (23) and Gadag (20). Ballari district with 69 deaths came first in Kalyana Karnataka followed by Bidar (67), Kalaburagi (58), Raichur (18), Koppal (15) and Yadgir (2).

Kalyana-Karnataka has also overtaken Mumbai-Karnataka in active and recovered cases.

While Kalyana-Karnataka region has seen a total of 7,554 recoveries till July 25, Mumbai-Karnataka witnessed 4,473 recoveries. Kalaburagi with 2,066 recoveries has secured the top position in Kalyana-Karnataka followed by Ballari (1,540), Yadgir (1,528), Bidar (1,196), Raichur (794), and Koppal (430).

In Mumbai-Karnataka, Vijayapura district has seen 1,581 recoveries, followed by Dharwad (1,166), Bagalkot (477), Belagavi (469), Haveri (452), and Gadag (328). Kalyana-Karnataka has 5,424 active cases, while there are 5,350 active cases in Mumbai-Karnataka.