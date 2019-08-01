Kamal Pant is new Intelligence chief; 11 IPS transfers

In a first major reshuffle in the police department, since assuming power last week, the BJP-led state government on Thursday ordered the transfer of 11 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS). Kamal Pant, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been appointed Intelligence wing chief.

Yet another senior officer, Dr Amar Kumar Pandey has been posted as ADGP, Law and Order. Further, the government posted Dr A Subramanyeshwara Rao as the Commissioner of Mangaluru and incumbent commissioner Sandeep Patil Joint Commissioner (Crimes), Bengaluru.

Inspector-General of Police M Chandra Sekhar has been brought back to head the ACB at a time when speculations are rife within political circles that the government will abolish the controversial institution. Similarly, Dr Chetan Singh Rathor has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Bengaluru, while the incumbent DCP D Devaraja has been transferred without a posting.

The reshuffle also included posting of Dr Anoop Shetty as SP-Ramanagara, K M Shantharaju SP-Shivamogga, and Hanumantharaya as SP-Davanagere.