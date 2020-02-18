Kanakapura medical college: DKS calls on CM

The issue of the Kanakapura medical college proposal resurfaced yet again with Congress leader D K Shivakumar urging Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to set up the medical college in his constituency.

A delegation of leaders from Ramanagar, Kunigal, Magadi and Bengaluru Rural district called on Yediyurappa. The leaders spoke about the need for a medical college in Kanakapura, among other development works required in the region.

During the meet, Shivakumar showed a copy of the 2018-19 budget to the chief minister, which mentions the proposal for the college. He reminded that Yediyurappa, who was then in the Opposition, had approved this proposal.

Shivakumar had earlier sent a letter in this regard to the chief minister. The letter says that the medical college proposal is in an advanced stage, with even land being identified. The Congress leader has threatened that he will take “serious action,” if the government fails to sanction the college.

The proposal was made based on the observations by the Nanjundappa Committee that Kanakapura was among the most backward taluks, in the interest of developing healthcare infrastructure there, he stated.

The proposal had received Cabinet approval and even a GO was issued for the same in December 2018.