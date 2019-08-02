Kannada Centre at Central varsity, Kasargod

Central University, Kasargod, Kerala has geared up to to start the Kannada Research Centre from this academic year – 2019-20.

The move is mainly focused on the Kannada-speaking people in the border district of Kerala. This has been described as the first such initiative, where the central university of one region is giving opportunity for the native language of other state.

"To extend the Kannada environment in Kasargoodu, we have started the Kannada research centre in our university by giving an opportunity to the students to pursue MA in Kannada," Dr Swamy Na Kodihalli, Kannada professor at the University told DH. Along with the hostel facility, the students will also get Rs 25,000/- as stipend from Kannada Development Authority.