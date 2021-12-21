Kannada delegation urges Centre to hold all exams in Kannada language

A delegation of Kannada literatures in the aegis of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) met Union Minister for Prime Minister Office Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday and requested him to conduct all examinations under National Recruitment Agency in regional languages including Kannada.

Delegation headed by KDA Chairman T S Nagabharana in their memorandum said that since NRA examinations will be a base for recruitment for all central government jobs in future, holding it in regional languages instead of only in English and Hindi, will help poor and economically weaker sections to get employment.

The delegation also requested the Centre to make a national level policy to ensure 75% of all kinds of jobs should be reserved to locals.

He said the Staff Selection Commission should also be held in regional languages instead of only Hindi and English. Like railways, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms can introduce a policy to give jobs to locals in government departments.

He also demanded the restoration of the 2012 recruitment system in IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) examinations, where group B and C jobs were reserved to only local candidates. Recruiting local candidates in banks will help the common man to deal with banks in their day today activities.

The delegation also met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and submitted the same memorandums.

Writers Mallepuram G Venkatesh. C Manjula, H G Shobha, Ashwini Shankar, A C Kishore, and Suresh Bedigere and Secretary to KDA Santosh Hangal accompanied the delegation.