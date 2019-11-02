Kannada film director Ha Su Rajashekhar dies

Senior Kannada film director Ha Su Rajashekhar passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday following a massive heart attack. He was 60.

He hailed from Harapanahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk.

He began his career in Kannada film industry with Anuraga Swaradalli Apaswara (1985) as an assistant director. He directed 31 films.

Besides Kannada films, had also directed a few Tulu films.

He was popularly known as a rough and tough director in Sandalwood. He is well known for his Curfew (1994), Bhairavi (2013), Papigala Lokadalli (2000) and Inspector Jayasimha (2003). Oriyan Thoonda Oriyagapuji (2015) was his last film.