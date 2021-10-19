Kannada filmmaker Hegde triumphs at Pingyao Festival

Kannada filmmaker Natesh Hegde triumphs at Pingyao Festival

The film premiered at the Busan International Festival and then was showcased at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 19 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 08:36 ist
Kannada filmmaker Natesh Hegde. Credit: DH photo

Natesh Hegde's Pedro, a Kannada feature film, has received rave reviews in the international film festival circuit.

On Tuesday, Hegde clinched the best director's award at the Pingyao International Film Festival in Shanxi, China. His film competed in the Crouching Tigers competition section. 

Pedro, which is about a middle-class electrician, is Hegde's first feature film. It is produced by popular Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty.

The film shows how village people respond to an accidental crime committed by an electrician. Hegde's father, Gopalakrishna Hegde, has played the lead role. Sandalwood actor-director Raj B Shetty has a small role in the film. 

The film premiered at the Busan International Festival and then was showcased at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month.

Hegde, who studied journalism at the Karnatak University in Dharwad, worked briefly as a journalist at the Kannada daily Prajavani. Hailing from Sirsi, his short film Kurli made it to several festivals. 

Natesh was one of the 19 individuals picked for the 'DH Changemakers' in 2019, an annual event of Deccan Herald to honour remarkable people from Karnataka who make a difference in the lives around them or sparkle in their area of specialisation.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Natesh Hegde
Busan International Film Festival
Kannada cinema
Pedro

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix starts second half strong with ‘Squid Game’

Netflix starts second half strong with ‘Squid Game’

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

British-era bungalow resonates life & culture in Assam

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

DH Toon | Modi wants 'simple' press releases

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Ranga Shankara theatre festival opens on Oct 27

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 