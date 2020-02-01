Kannada for learners: KDA plans standard curriculum

Be it a person settled abroad or someone recently migrated to any part of Karnataka wanting to learn Kannada, they will soon have language learning textbooks developed by linguistic experts, at their disposal.

For, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is coming up with a novel initiative to develop a need-based curriculum.

The government body wants to bring out at least three categories of Kannada textbooks, for various levels of learning.

At present, there are about 50 organisations across the state, authorised by KDA, to teach Kannada. However, each of these organisations follow their own curriculum and there is no evaluation of their effectiveness.

Speaking to DH, KDA chairman T S Nagabharana said the Authority will not only introduce rigorous teacher training, but also a process of evaluation of Kannada courses, giving certificates authorised by the KDA. This will enhance the authenticity of the process, he said.

Prof M Abdul Rehman Pasha, a language teaching expert and a nominated member of KDA who is spearheading the project, said they intended to bring out at least three categories of textbooks to begin with: One for those who are beginning fresh, a second for those who are familiar with the language but who cannot read or write Kannada and a third for those settled abroad who want to learn Kannada. The curriculum will be developed by roping in linguists, he added.

The KDA wants to roll out the new curriculum by April this year.

Welcoming the move, Pavan Kunch, who owns the popular Facebook Page ‘Ganchali Bidi Kannada Mathaadi,’ said: “Any initiative taken for those learning Kannada is welcome. However, I feel emphasis should be given on teaching the transactional part of the language. For instance, on how to interact with vendors or basic phrases for conversation in an office space.”

“Once the person gets familiar with this, it is easier to motivate them to learn the next level. Textbooks are a good thought, as those teaching tend to include their own regional vocabulary, which others might not understand,” he added.