Music composer Rajan passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday night. He was 85.

Rajan was part of the famous Rajan-Nagendra duo.

“He was healthy and taking music classes online as well. He suffered from indigestion for the last two days and passed away at our home at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday,” his son R Ananth Kumar told The Hindu.

