Kannada science writers in final list of Germany's Falling Walls award

Two Kannada science communicators have made it to the final list of ‘Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year’ award in Germany for their work on demystifying science for larger audience.

TG Srinidhi and Kollegala Sharma have been selected in the ‘Falling Walls Engage’ category that recognises individuals across the world for their outreaching efforts of taking science to the people.

The annual festival by Germany's Falling Walls Foundation coincides with the famed Berlin Science Festival that is celebrated in memory of the demolition of the Berlin wall. The ten winners out of the final list, to be announced on November 8, will be invited to speak at the Science Festival. The event is being held virtually this year owing to the pandemic.

Kollegala Sharma is a senior science communicator and a scientist at the Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysore. With over 3000 listeners, the daily podcast on science produced by Sharma called ‘Janasuddi’ as well as his column 'Coronology' in Vijaya Karnataka newspaper aimed at demystifying issues related to the corona virus for Kannada readers. The two initiatives have made it to the final list.