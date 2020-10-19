Kannada science writers in final list of Germany's Falling Walls award

Two Kannada science communicators have made it to the final list of ‘Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year’ award in Germany for their work on demystifying science for larger audience.
TG Srinidhi and Kollegala Sharma have been selected in the ‘Falling Walls Engage’ category that recognises individuals across the world for their outreaching efforts of taking science to the people.
The annual festival by Germany's Falling Walls Foundation coincides with the famed Berlin Science Festival that is celebrated in memory of the demolition of the Berlin wall. The ten winners out of the final list, to be announced on November 8, will be invited to speak at the Science Festival. The event is being held virtually this year owing to the pandemic.
Kollegala Sharma is a senior science communicator and a scientist at the Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysore. With over 3000 listeners, the daily podcast on science produced by Sharma called ‘Janasuddi’ as well as his column 'Coronology' in Vijaya Karnataka newspaper aimed at demystifying issues related to the corona virus for Kannada readers. The two initiatives have made it to the final list.
The episodes of 'JanaSuddi' podcast series over the past four years have won awards from Karnataka Science and Technology Academy and Science and Technology Philosophy Group apart from received a Falling Wall's honour. His 45 ‘Coronology’ articles were put together as an eBook that is available for free. “This was an attempt to showcase to the world the unique problems that India has, and the efforts that are made to address them,” said Sharma.
Since 2007, T. G. Srinidhi has been educating Kannada readers on various science and technology topics through ‘Ignana’ website. This apart, he has published science-technology e-books and videos and received the Best Writer Award from Karnataka Science and Technology Academy and Indian Blogger Awards for the website. He has received a Falling Walls felicitation for his series of articles on Coronavirus published in Vijaya Karnataka newspaper during the Covid-19 lockdown. A collection of his writings in 'Ignana' website is available for free on Google Playbooks.
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?
Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms
Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?
Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College
DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah
Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs