Kannada writer Na D' Souza gets threatening letters

Kannada writer Na D’ Souza revealed that he received two anonymous letters posted from Davangere, directing him to change his stand.

He disclosed this during a Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) meeting on Saturday. The letters threatened that he would risk his life, if he did not change his stand, D’Souza stated.

“I received two letters posted from Davangere two months ago. These were written in the wake of my opinion during the controversy over revision of school textbooks. The letters are with me,” he told DH.

The writer added, “I didn’t want to trigger a controversy unnecessarily and hence didn’t disclose about the letters. I wanted to share it during the KSP meeting.”