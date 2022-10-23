Kannada writer Na D' Souza gets threatening letters

Kannada writer Na D' Souza gets threatening letters

He disclosed this during a Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) meeting on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Sagar (Shivamogga District),
  • Oct 23 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 05:54 ist
Na D' Souza

Kannada writer Na D’ Souza revealed that he received two anonymous letters posted from Davangere, directing him to change his stand.

He disclosed this during a Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) meeting on Saturday. The letters threatened that he would risk his life, if he did not change his stand, D’Souza stated.

“I received two letters posted from Davangere two months ago. These were written in the wake of my opinion during the controversy over revision of school textbooks. The letters are with me,” he told DH.

The writer added, “I didn’t want to trigger a controversy unnecessarily and hence didn’t disclose about the letters. I wanted to share it during the KSP meeting.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Kannada writers
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

The will to change

The will to change

 