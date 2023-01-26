Kannadigas in 6 states seek 5% quota in jobs, seats in state

Activists of 50 Kannada Associations in six neighbouring states held a meeting with the representatives of the Border Area Development Authority here and demanded that the state government should reserve 5% of government jobs for those studying in Kannada medium in these states.

Kannada activist Ashok Chandaragi told DH that representatives from Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were concerned over their wards not showing interest in continuing their education in Kannada medium in these states, as there were no job opportunities.

“Their children are neither eligible for jobs in their respective states nor do they get jobs here. Kannadigas in these states are now demanding that at least 5% of the jobs and seats in higher education institutions should be reserved for their children in Karnataka,” he said.

He said that the state government should increase funds provided to establish Kannada schools in these states.

“Schools are in a bad condition in these states. The Karnataka government must release adequate funds to renovate schools there, besides appointing Kannada teachers in those schools,” he said.

Chandaragi said Maharashtra provides 3% reservation in jobs and seats in higher education for those who study in Marathi medium in the 867 villages of Karnataka, over which it has laid claim.

“If Maharastra can do it, why not Karnataka?,” he said.

Border Area Development Authority chairperson G Somashekhara told DH that the authority had taken the help of eight prominent universities to conduct a survey in six states where Kannadigas are studying.

“These universities will submit their reports in April-May. After that, the authority can recommend something concrete for Kannadigas in border areas,” he said.