Karanth Layout: SC-appointed panel receives 7,161 applications 

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar committee to examine legal constructions at the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout has received 7,161 applications.

Out of this, 1,475 constructions have already been regularised by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, committee chairperson Justice A V Chandrashekar said: “We have divided the applications into various categories based on the year of construction — before 2014, between 2014 and 2018, and post the SC judgement of 2018. We are reviewing the applications and have submitted 12 reports so far and the Supreme Court has subsequently accepted our recommendations to regularise 1,475 constructions in the area.”

The deadline to submit the applications ended on April 8 and members of the committee are convinced that the majority of property owners have approached them. “We have given them nearly a year to submit the documents. If we give them more time, there is a probability that a few of them might misuse it. Hence, we have stopped receiving applications,” said Dr S T Ramesh, former Director-General of Police and a member of the committee.

Of the 7,161 applications, 429 property owners have not submitted any of the relevant documents and may not be considered for regularisation.

The committee has also been given the responsibility to ensure issuing of Regularisation Certificates (RC) to these properties. “Considering the peculiarities in the layout development, the RC had to be designed specially. Our engineering teams have conducted spot visits and determined the exact latitude and longitude along with check bandhis. We have included all of these in the RC, which will be a secured document,” Justice Chandrashekar said.

He added that of the 1,475 properties regularised, 971 of them have been surveyed and a Correct Dimension Report (CDR) had already been prepared.

Apart from the 1,475 constructions, 13 layouts and two group housing complexes have also been regularised.

Speaking about the fate of the construction after 2018, former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome, who is also a committee member, said the committee will put out the facts before the SC. “We will only point out the defects in the applications. The Supreme Court will take the final call,” Jerome said.

