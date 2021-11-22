Karnataka: 3 killed as car crashes into parked tractor

Three persons died on the spot after the car they were travelling crashed into a stationary tractor on Challikeri Road near Dambala in Gadag district on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Shivanandaiah Hiremath (45), Anasuya Hiremath (65) and Namasvi Hiremath (6), all residents of Navanagar in Hubballi. Two more passengers in the car sustained injuries and they have been admitted to Mundaragi taluk hospital. All five were returning from a temple when the accident occurred.

Mundaragi police have registered a case.

