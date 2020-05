Three more persons including a 13-year-old girl tested positive for the coronavirus in Kalaburagi on Sunday. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases rose to 58 in the district.

Out of the total positive cases, a total of 18 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus and five have died.

