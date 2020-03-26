Karnataka: 3 persons drown in two separate incidents

Three persons drowned in two separate incidents in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

Two persons including a 9-year-old boy drowned accidentally in a waterbody while walking beside the plantation in Kodingeri near Hosangady village in Belthangady on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ishan (9), son of Sadananda Poojary, a resident of Moodukonaje Konanja in Shirthadi and Vasudeva (22) of Darkhasumane of Panapila in Moodbidri.

The two victims were relatives and were visiting the house of another relative where the accident occurred. The duo had gone to the plantation to cut grass. When Ishan accidentally fell into the water body, Vasudev rushed to his rescue and drowned, police sources added.

In another incident, a 31-year-old man drowned in River Nethravati while taking bath at Barimaru in Bantwal. The deceased is Abdul Rehman, a resident of Palike near Mani Karnataka High School.

He along with his friends had been to River Nethravati at Kadavinabagilu for swimming. While swimming he accidentally drowned. A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police station.