Karnataka: 4,100 birds culled in Mysuru over bird flu scare

Officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) began the exercise to cull a total of 6,436 birds on Tuesday, in the surroundings of Metagalli and Kumbarakoppal areas in the city, in the wake of confirmed bird flu cases on Monday. The culling of 4,100 birds was completed by Tuesday evening. The culling of the remaining birds is expected to be completed by Wednesday noon.

The samples of the dead birds were sent to the Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, where tests were positive for H5N1 (bird flu) virus.

The authorities of the department of AHVS have taken all measures to prevent the spread of bird flu. A 1-km radius of the affected area from the epicentre, the house of Ramachandra, is declared as infected area and 10-km radius is under surveillance. The birds in the infected area are being culled.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has stated that the infected area comprises of 17,820 households and the affected birds were found in 144 houses and one poultry farm.

It will be mercy killing and the birds will be fed sedatives mixed in water. The necks of the sedated birds will be twisted and buried, said sources.

Sankar said five Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) — each with one veterinary doctor, two technicians and two attendants — were formed for the culling exercise. “RRTs have been administered a dose of Oseltamivir drugs to protect them from possible infections. They have been quarantined as a precaution,” he said.

“The culled birds have been disposed of scientifically, by deep burial method with disinfection of the burial area,” he added. Sale of poultry is banned for a few days in the area under surveillance. All chicken stalls will remain closed till the process of culling, administering of disinfectants and sanitisation of the infected area is completed.