Karnataka: 75-year-old suspected of contracting coronavirus

A 75-year-old man from Muniyal in Karkala taluk, who returned from Israel, was admitted in a coronavirus isolation ward in the district government hospital at Ajjarakad on Wednesday night after his illness was found to have matched with 19 symptoms of the new coronavirus infection, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudheer Chandra said.

The DHO said said the elderly man and his wife returned to Udupi after visiting their son’s family in West Asian country. "He soon begun coughing. Upon being informed about his illness, the health department’s taskforce has admitted him in the isolation ward. His blood samples and throat swabs have sent to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. The report is expected to reach us by Saturday. The elderly man will remain quarantined till then,” Dr Chandra said.

The elderly man’s wife has not complained about any health complications so far, it is learnt.