Karnataka: 80-yearr-old dies from COVID-19; death toll rises to 17

An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll in the state to 17, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The elderly person was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday, the minister said in a tweet.

ಕಲ್ಪುರ್ಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದ 3 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಪಾರ್ಕಿನ್ಸನ್ ನಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ 80 ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯರು ನಿನ್ನೆ ಸಾವನ್ನಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮೊನ್ನೆ ಜ್ವರ ಇದ್ದುದ್ದರಿಂದ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ನಿನ್ನೆ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅವರು ವಿಧಿವಶರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿನ್ನೆ ರಾತ್ರಿ 9ಕ್ಕೆ ಮೃತರ ವರದಿ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು, #COVID19 ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಇದ್ದದ್ದು ತಿಳಿದುಬಂದಿದೆ. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 21, 2020

"The person had developed fever on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital. The patient passed away yesterday at 9 am. Last night at 9 pm the death report came, which confirmed that the person was COVID-19 positive," Sudhakar tweeted.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the state has crossed the 400-mark, according to last evening's bulletin by the Karnataka health department