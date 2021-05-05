Karnataka achieves one crore vaccinations: K Sudhakar

Karnataka achieves one crore vaccinations: K Sudhakar

Sudhakar said the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 18:53 ist
A medic prepare to administer Covid vaccine. Credit: PTI Photo

 Karnataka on Wednesday crossed the one crore mark in inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister K Sudhakar said. "Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre & State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," the Minister tweeted.

Noting that the vaccine is the biggest weapon to defeat the virus, Sudhakar said the government is leaving no stone unturned to inoculate everyone at the earliest. According to the health department officials, these inoculations comprise first and the second doses.

On Tuesday alone, the state government has achieved 99.36 lakh inoculations. The Karnataka government had kept the vaccination of people between 18 years and above symbolic as it is awaiting the vaccines to arrive from the manufacturers. The state has decided to vaccinate all those eligible for free of cost.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

k sudhakar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 