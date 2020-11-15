Karnataka adds 1,565 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,565 fresh Covid-19 cases as the overall tally reached 8,61,647 while 21 deaths pushed the toll to 1,529, the Health department said on Sunday.

The state continued to show a sharp decline in the Covid-19 cases and fatalities from over 10,700 cases and above 200 deaths a day two months ago to a mere 1,500-odd cases and 21 deaths now.

According to the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the Covid-19 recovery and mortality rates were 95.50 per cent and 1.33 per cent respectively.

The total infections comprise 8,22,953 discharges cumulatively including 2,363 on Sunday and 27,146 active cases including 746 in ICUs, a bulletin issued by the department said.

More than 50 per cent of the infections in the state were contributed by Bengaluru with 840 cases whereas there were six deaths in the city.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,57,280 infections, 4,003 deaths, 3,35,105 discharges, including 847 on Sunday, and 18,171 active cases.

Only Bengaluru showed the infections in three digits while the rest others were either in single digit or double digits.

There was a welcome trend of zero fatalities in 18 districts of the state including Kalaburagi where the first death due to coronavirus took place in the country.

According to the bulletin, 79 fresh infections were reported in Tumakuru, followed by 71 in Mysuru, 52 in Chitradurga, 47 in Belagavi, 46 in Mandya and 45 in Uttara Kannada.

Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur and Shivamogga were also among the districts where cases were reported.

The health bulletin showed that there were three deaths in Mysuru and two deaths each in Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

One death each due to coronavirus was reported in Bagalkote, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Haveri, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

As many as 99,606 tests were done on Sunday including 82,531 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 94.92 lakh, the department added.