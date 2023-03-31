Karnataka among top performing states for ODF+ status

Karnataka among top performing states in achieving ODF+ status

Telangana (100%), Tamil Nadu (95%) and Karnataka (93.5%) villages declared as ODF+

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 22:36 ist
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. Credit: PTI Photo

Three southern states including Karnataka are top performers in achieving ODF+ (Open Defecation Free-Plus) villages in the country, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

Telangana (100 per cent), Tamil Nadu (95 per cent) and Karnataka (93.5 per cent) villages declared as ODF+, the minister told the media here.

The ODF-plus status is given to states that sustain their open defecation-free status, ensure solid and liquid waste management, and are visually clean.

About 40 per cent of villages in the country have been declared ODF-plus till now, with 33 per cent of villages achieving the status in the last year. In the next financial year, the target is to bring more than 50,000 villages in the ODF-plus category, said.

Among the fast-growing states is Himachal Pradesh which grew from 18 per cent on April 1 last year to 80 per cent by March 31, Madhya Pradesh from six per cent to 62 per cent in the same period and Uttar Pradesh from 2 per cent to nearly 50 per cent, Shekhawat said.

The number of ODF-plus villages has increased from 46,121 (7.4 per cent) in March last year to 2,38,973 (40.21 per cent) in March, Shekhawat said.

Around Rs 52,049 crore fund has been budgeted by all states and Union Territories for Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase II activities through convergence for 2023-24, according to the minister.

