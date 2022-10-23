Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani laid to rest with state honours

Deputy Speaker and three-time BJP MLA from Saundatti Yellamma constituency Anand Mamani (56) who died on late Saturday night after battling ill health for over a month, was laid to rest with full state honours at his farm on Yedravi Road in Saundatti, Belagavi district, on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several of his Cabinet colleagues including Murugesh Nirani and Govind Karjol, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, legislators, a host of Lingayat seers and thousands of people from the constituency offered their last respects to the departed leader. The last rites of Mamani were performed as per the Veerashaiva-Lingayat traditions.

PM condoles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Anand Mamani.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen the BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state has lost a good people’s representative and an emerging leader.

“He had special interest in irrigation projects, and had taken a lead role in irrigation works under the Malaprabha Irrigation Scheme. Mamani had a vision for all-round development of his constituency. He had an in-depth knowledge of administration. As deputy speaker, he conducted the Assembly in the best manner.”

Meanwhile, the state BJP has postponed its Jana Samparka Yatre scheduled for tomorrow in Kalaburagi following the death of Mamani.

Anand Mamani had for the first time entered the Assembly on a BJP ticket from Saundatti Yellamma in 2008. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2018. Coincidentally, his father Chandrashekar Mamani, who had served as deputy speaker during 1995-99, died while in office.

Anand Mamani is survived by his mother Gangamma, wife Ratna, a 15-year-old daughter Chetana and a 13-year-old son Chinmay.