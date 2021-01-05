Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kageri plans 'introspection meet' after Council ruckus

An “introspection meeting” will be organised soon to increase the faith of the people in the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday.

Parliamentary and constitutional experts and seniors from various sections of the government will be invited for the introspection meeting, which will generate opinion on the responsibility of political parties and whether any amendments to law was required, he said.

“People of the state are aware of the December 15 incident, how the Chairman of the Legislative Council was prevented from entering the upper house, how Deputy Chairman assumed the chair and was pushed and pulled. The episode has shocked the democratic system of the state which has a rich history. However, its quality is declining recently. Therefore, it is necessary to introspect and we have discussed with seniors on how to improve it,” Kageri said.

Noting that the incident had triggered a discussion on whether the Legislative Council was necessary, Kageri said that both the houses of the Legislature should work well. Efforts should be made to generate faith among the people for these democratic institutions, he added.