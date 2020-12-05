Karnataka Bandh live updates: Stones pelted on BMTC bus in Chandapura; Namma Metro stations wear deserted look

Pro-Kannada organisations, condemning the formation of Maratha Development Corporation, have called for a statewide bandh today. The bandh will partially affect normal life with auto rickshaws and taxi services are likely to continue while essential services will remain unaffected. Stay tuned for live updates.
More than one hundred history-sheeters have been detained ahead of Karnataka bandh: DCP (West) Bengaluru
Karnataka Bandh unlikely to hit normal life in Bengaluru, districts
Leaders of two auto rickshaw unions and representative of taxi owners and drivers union said they have given “full support” to the shut down call. Meenakshi Sundaram of Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union and C Sampath of Adarsh Auto Rickshaw Union said drivers had expressed their solidarity with the pro-Kannada groups.
Till 8 am, there is a mixed reaction in Bengaluru. The business is as usual in K R Market, however, Namma Metro services have been stopped, the security staff have closed the entrance and exit doors of the metro station in Majestic.
