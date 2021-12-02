Karnataka, Bavarian universities to cooperate for higher studies

The Karnataka Department of Higher Education and Bavarian Universities of Germany Thursday decided to join hands under National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and charted out a schedule of proposed activities.

A meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday between Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, representatives of the German Consulate and Bavarian-Indian Centre for Business, wherein it was decided to initiate the activities of co-operation from next February.

During the meeting, Narayan pointed out that the Karnataka government is keen to internationalise higher education and is willing to collaborate with Bavarian Universities towards achieving its objective of providing quality education, a release from his office said.

As per the schedule, an online seminar for Bavarian Universities on NEP will be held in February, wherein representatives of Karnataka and the German Consulate will participate. This will also cover topics on the structure of new degree programmes, multiple entry-exit, applied learning-teaching, industry relation and internationalisation of higher education.

During the second phase, in April, an online seminar for Karnataka Universities will be conducted on ‘experimental learning’, including topics of university-industry cooperation, best practice report and industry-oriented teaching, the minister noted.

In the final stage, between July 22 and September 22, seminars on ‘opportunities for internationalization under NEP’ will be organised, which comprises topics on exchange on how to set up an international office, joint dual degree/twinning programme, he said, adding that a joint framework will be set ready to implement new initiatives of faculty exchange, student exchange and research, and joint PhD.

The Bavarian-Indian Centre for Business and University Cooperation (BayIND) has been entrusted to take up technical aspects of organising the activities, the release said.

