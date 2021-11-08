Karnataka Bitcoin scam: BJP denies leadership change talk

The BJP on Monday denied speculation that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party’s state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be removed over the controversial Bitcoin scam.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, dismissed the speculation as rumours.

Singh said the Congress was spreading the rumours and accused the party of making baseless allegations. Singh even hailed Bommai for “effective” handling of the bitcoin case. "There is no substance in Congress’ allegations (that BJP leaders are involved)," he said.

Singh’s denial came even as political circles are abuzz with talk that the bitcoin scam could result in some heads rolling, including those of politicians and bureaucrats on the manner in which the case was handled.

Bommai's trip to New Delhi on November 10 is also under the radar due to the Bitcoin case, even as his office said he is slated to participate in an event organized by a private TV channel in the national capital.

It was only late July that Bommai took charge as the CM.

Meanwhile, political circles are also speculating that Kateel will be replaced by former minister and senior leader Arvind Limbavali.

"Performance of the BJP in Hangal - a constituency neighbouring CM's own constituency - could be the pretext for the high command to restructure the state leadership," a source said, adding that Bitcoin case, too, might play a role in the decision.

The case has gained traction of late and there are allegations that influential politicians could be involved. The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of a cover-up.

