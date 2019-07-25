Karnataka: BJP expecting good news by evening

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath has said that the State BJP unit is expecting BJP national president Amit Shah's instructions by Thursday evening for government formation.

"A delegation of state senior leaders held one round of discussion with Shah. The second round of discussion will be held. Shah has given specific instructions," he said.

Vishwanath refused to disclose Shah's instructions and said that such instructions need not be disclosed.

Karnataka LIVE | State BJP expecting good news by evening, says Vishwanath

"We hope to receive good news by Thursday evening," he said.

Shah had taken care to avoid any hurdles. He wanted the government to complete four years.

"A decision is yet to be taken regarding rebel legislators. They are in their respective parties. We should also think about them," he added.

Vishwanath said that the party had decided to take a decision regarding rebel legislators based on Assembly Speaker's decision.

Vishwanath charged that JD (S) and the Congress leaders had received money from Mansoor Khan, the IMA Ponzi scam kingpin during elections. The probe would reveal the names of leaders who had received money from Khan.

"The ED is working like CBI. There is no question of protecting anybody. We will take a decision to hand over the case once the BJP forms the government," he said.