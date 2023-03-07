Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail

K'taka BJP MLA Madal gets conditional anticipatory bail

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Mar 07 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 12:48 ist
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted conditional anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son was arrested by the Lokayukta police for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. 

Justice K Natarajan told the MLA to surrender before the Investigation Officer within 48 hours after receipt of the anticipatory order. 

The judge also told him not to tamper with evidence and not to enter the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

More to follow...

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
India News
BJP

