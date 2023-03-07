Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted conditional anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, whose son was arrested by the Lokayukta police for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Justice K Natarajan told the MLA to surrender before the Investigation Officer within 48 hours after receipt of the anticipatory order.

The judge also told him not to tamper with evidence and not to enter the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

