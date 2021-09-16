Karnataka BJP rushes Bill on delimitation commission

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed high drama late Thursday evening as the ruling BJP ensured the passage of a Bill, amid condemnation and protests, to create a new delimitation commission that will potentially put off the impending taluk and Zilla panchayat elections.

The Assembly passed the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill even as Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Congress legislators walked out in protest.

The BJP is in a hurry to get the Bill passed in both Houses before September 20, in time for a hearing in the High Court in connection with the panchayat polls.

The Bill will snatch the power of the State Election Commission (SEC) to carry out delimitation of panchayat boundaries and fix reservation for seats.

The SEC has already finished delimitation and reservation, which have been challenged in the court.

“The case is listed on September 20 and a judgement is expected. This amendment is to make sure there's no court order. Your bonafide intention is under question. Why didn't you do this before,” Siddaramaiah asked. He said the Bill was “unconstitutional and a black law”.

Karnataka has 31 Zilla panchayats under which there are 232 taluk panchayats, representing all 30,000 villages in the state. They were due for elections in May-June this year.

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar slammed the BJP government. “This Bill is nothing but a manipulation to thwart progress, stall elections and bring down the importance of local self-bodies,” he said. “You are launching an assault on the Constitution of this country.”

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy took exception to this. “We are no less than anybody when it comes to democratic values and principles. We are not against reservation. No one can oppose reservation under the Constitution,” he said. “All we’re asking is for a separate commission for delimitation. For that, you are projecting us as villains of the very idea of decentralization and reservation.”

Madhuswamy explained that nowhere in India did the SEC had powers on delimitation. “Even the Constitution is clear that there’s no relationship between SEC and delimitation,” he said.

Former RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the proposed amendment was "bogus" and that it is a ploy to delay the elections. “It’s known that the BJP members aren’t happy with the delimitation. This Bill won’t help you either,” he said.

JD(S) members also had problems with the Bill. However, they did not walk out like the Congress.

