Karnataka Budget 2020: Education gets bigger outlay sans new programmes

Though the total outlay of funds for the education sector in budget 2020-21 has been increased by Rs 1,617 crore with the total outlay of Rs 29,768 crore as against the previous year’s Rs 28,151, the stakeholders in the education sector are disappointed as there are no notable new announcements.

The budget allocated for the education sector is 11% of the total outlay and according to officials from the department, the majority of the budget goes to the salaries of teachers and staff.

“This is the department which has the highest number of employees and majority of the budget allocation goes for salaries, so there was a need for the dedicated amount for other schemes and projects,” said an official from the department.

Interestingly, higher education department itself had sought over Rs 3,000 crore more in this year’s budget. But, the chief minister increased total allocation by just Rs 1,617 crore.

Sources from primary and secondary education informed DH that there is a decrease in the allocation made to the primary and secondary sector.

“Of the total allocation to education, Rs 22,406 crore is for primary and secondary education which is Rs 142 crore less compare to the previous year. In this, 85% goes for salaries and what new schemes can be implemented with the remaining amount.”

‘Myopic approach’

“The budget is not only disappointing but misleading too. Instead of addressing issues on the holistic manner to build and restructure a strong public education system based on the scientific report submitted by Kannada Development Authority, the state adopted a myopic approach in bits and pieces by creating a big mess in the overall system,” said V P Niranjanaradhya, an academician.

Prof K R Venugopal, vice-chancellor of Bangalore University, said, “We are happy with the announcement to develop University Visveswaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in line with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). We will soon handover the institute to the government after completing a few renovation and construction works which we have

started.”

Reacting to the budget primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said, “I am happy that the chief minister has considered many of the proposals submitted by me as a minister. The Mobile App announced for students will help in reducing corruption.”