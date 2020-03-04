Karnataka Budget 2020 Highlights: Govt will soon start work on Bengaluru suburban rail service

Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan CN shared his thoughts on BSY's Budget 2020 presentation and took questions from citizens about the budget in the comments section of the Facebook live stream. Key highlights included govt keenness in extending Namma Metro service up to 250 km as soon as possible. Also, start the work on suburban rail service to decongest the Bengaluru city in addition to converting 12 new routes as bus priority lines. Furthermore, Narayan said the govt will improve the infrastructure of existing educational institutions. Also, govt will allocate more funds for tier 2 and 3 regions to arrest the migration of people for jobs in Bengaluru. Thanks for joining us.