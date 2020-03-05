Karnataka Budget 2020: In a first, CM BS Yediyurappa presents ‘Child Budget’

In a first, the Karnataka government announced “Child Budget”.

Presenting it in his budget speech, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that all policies and programmes for the development of children below 18 years of age were consolidated to include as many as 279 programmes, for which Rs 36,340 crore has been set aside. This amounts to 15.28 per cent of the total volume of the budget, the CM said.

The government will repair 842 anganwadis damaged in floods last year at a cost of Rs 138 crore.

This apart, the state government has proposed seven new Balamandiras, to be established in collaboration with the Central government, at a cost of Rs 5.67 crore. On completing 21 years, youth who come out of Balamandiras will get financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month .