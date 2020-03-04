Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan says govt is very keen to invest more in tier-2 and tier-3 regions
Karnataka Budget 2020 Live: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan says govt is very keen to invest more in tier-2 and tier-3 regions
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan CN is at the Deccan Herald office. He is sharing his thoughts on the recently concluded Budget 2020 presentation by CM BS Yediyurappa. Also he will be answering calls from citizens about the budget.
17:11
Watch DyCM CN Ashwath Narayan interaction with citizens on phone live here
17:26
Citizen: Will today's budget allocation for Bengaluru is enough?
Karnataka govt is eager to complete 250 km of the metro line in Bengaluru as soon as possible and also add more bus priority lanes to decongest the city traffic: Dy CM Ashwatch Narayan
17:22
Answering a question from the Karnataka citizen over the allocation of funds for improving infrastructures in Tier-2 and tier-3 regions to stop migration for employment to Bengaluru. Karnataka governmentis very keen to invest more in these areas so that companies set-up their business and corporate offices.
17:17
Budget allocation for education sector is almost 11-percent: DyCM Ashwath Narayan
We will try to mobilise more money to improve infrastructure in the existing educational institutions and later set-up more colleges.
12:53
That concludes the Karnataka Budget 2020 presentation. Thanks for joining us.
13:56
Soft copy of Karnataka Budget 2020-21 presented by CM BS Yediyurappa
10:50
Watch Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa deliver Budget 2020-21 live here
12:48
BSY announces to set-up new textile parks
Karnataka government plans to set-up two textile parks, one at Shiggaon in Haveri districtand another atKarkala in Udupi district. This will generate employment for up to 3000 people.
12:45
BSY announces subsidy for Auto driver children education
BSY promises to offer up to Rs 2,000 to every auto driver family for education of the children per year.
BSY allots Rs 500 crore for film city. It will be set-up with private partnership in Bengaluru
12:38
BSY proposes to set up Grama One offices in all villages to offer government services including information on support price of vegetables, food grains for farmers
Grama One is on the lines of Bengaluru One and KarnatakaOne offices.
Also, BSY allocates Rs 400 crore to build 25-floor twin towers at Anand Rao circle, where-in all government departments will function under one roof.
12:26
BSY allocates Rs 100 crore to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to buy electric buses
Also, BSY announces to set up a multimodal transport hub in prominent corners of Bengaluru. Also, there is a plan to offer an electric two-wheel vehicle taxi service to meet last-mile connectivity purpose.
12:31
BSY sets aside Rs 66 crore for 100-feet Kempe Gowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport
Bengaluru Namma Metro service to expand to more areas
Bengaluru Metro lines of a total of 12.8 km on Mysore road up to Kengeri and Kanakapura road up to Anjanapura township will be commissioned in 2020 after completion.
BSY says that the Airport Metro from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airport via K.R. Puram and Hebbala at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore will be commenced during the year 2020-21.
The preparation of detailed project report for 'Outer Ring Road-- West Metro' from Hebbala to J.P Nagarand 'Magadi road Metrolite' metro tracks with a total length of 44 km will be taken up and it isproposed to implement them through a public-private partnership.
12:21
BSY sets aside Rs 500 crore to commence work on suburban rail service in Bengaluru
12:01
BSY increase tax on fuel prices in Karnataka
As part of resource mobilisation efforts, BSY has announced to hike the tax price on fuel in Karnataka. He has proposed to increasethe petrol price by Rs 1.60 and diesel by Rs 1.59.
12:09
BSY increases tax on IML by 6-percent in Karnataka
11:54
BSY allocates more funds for Bengaluru infrastructure
Besides Rs 1000 crore for the development of 110 villages around the Bengaluru, BSY has announced Rs 14,500 crore for the outer ring road to decongest traffic in the IT corridors. This fund also includes work on the Airport Metro line from Central Silk Board junction to Bengaluru International Airpor via K.R Puram and Hebbala.
Additionally, Rs 100 crore allocated for lake development in the city.
Also, BSY has allocated Rs 20 crore for central government-run technology organisations-- HAL and ISRO.
Indian Institute of Science get Rs 60 crore for Artificial Intelligence research
11:48
BSY allocates Rs 5 crore Visvesvaraya Technological University to offer special course for students to make them meet industry standards
11:42
BSY earmarks Rs 26,930 crore for the welfare of SC/ST communities
11:38
BSY allocates Rs 1000 crore to develop 110 villages, which are now part of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
11:34
BSY assigns Rs 500 crore for drinking water Mahadayi project and Kalasa-Banduri Nala as well
11:32
BSY allocates funds for Vishwakarma development board and Arya Vaishya development board
BSY allocates Rs 25 crore for Vishwakarma development board and Rs 10 crore for Arya Vaishya development board
11:24
Prominence to be given organic farming: BSY
Rs 200 crore will be assigned to fund the agriculture sector to offer education on organic farming.
11:20
Kisan card will also be given to fishermen community: BSY
Kisan card entitles yearly Rs10,000 cash subsidy to farmers and now, the fishermen community will also offered same benefits and also be eligible for government loans with low interest, BSY said
11:18
Central government has reduced Rs 8,833 crore in grants to Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa
11:13
Has offered compensation to 6.45 lakh farmers for flood: BS Yediyurappa
11:07
BS Yediyurappa says he will give prominence to drought and flood affected victims in this budget 2020
Several lakhs of agriculture lands, thousands of kilometers of roads and infrastructure was damaged during the floods. He has assured to offer relief money and also divert some funds to rebuild houses, roadsin the budget 2020
11:03
Opposition interrupt BS Yediyurappa for not distributing budget booklet to the legilative members
BS Yediyurappa assures the opposition to start distributingthe budget 2020 bookletsoon.
11:00
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa starts his Budget 2020 presentation
This is the seventh time BS Yediyurappa is presenting the Karnataka state budget.
10:21
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa all set to deliver the Budget 2020 at Vidhana Soudha
Budget: Mandya expects bumper gift from Yediyurappa
With the state budget being presented on March 5, the people of Mandya are expecting a bumper gift from CM B S Yediyurappa to his native district.
BJP has opened its account in the JD(S) fortress Mandya district during the byelection held for K R Pet Assembly constituency. This has created curiosity among the people who are expecting a budget that is favourable to the district. K C Narayana Gowda, who has been elected from the K R Pet Assembly constituency has been made the minister in the BJP government. Yediyurappa had promised overall development of the district, if the people give their mandate to Narayana Gowda, during the canvassing for the byelection.
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, has appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate Rs 15,000 crore to his department in the Budget.
06:52
In the Budget, Mysuru may get funds for city extension. Mysuru District In-charge and Housing Minister V Somanna said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will announce funds for the extension of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.” He had said that there was a discussion on the extension of the MCC limits and the CM would earmark funds for the purpose.
06:47
The BJP government is expected to set aside funds for the development of important places associated with 16th-century poet-philosopher Sarvajna, in what is being seen as a move by the saffron party to woo the OBC communities. The government has already tabled the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill in the ongoing budget session of the legislature. The Authority will develop and maintain the 'Sarvajna Kshetra' that includes Sarvajna's place of birth and other significant locations related to his life in Haveri district.
06:50
Ahead of budget, civic groups urge govt to scrap elevated corridor project
Days after Bengaluru MLAs sought to bring back the elevated corridor project, a joint committee of civic groups and activists came together to urge the state government to drop the project and focus on sustainable solutions instead.
In a press conference, the activists urged the government to not only restrain from funding the project, but also scrap it and opt for long-term solutions by keeping aside projects that have already proved to be a failure.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is expected to set aside Rs 5 crore in the 2020-21 Budget and the Bill has anticipated a "recurring expenditure of Rs 5 crore per annum" due to the proposed legislative measure.
06:46
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa’s presentation of Budget to be 32nd from Mysuru region
The state budget, scheduled to be presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on March 5, will be the 32nd by a finance minister hailing from the Old Mysuru region.
Out of around 65 state budgets (including full-fledged budgets, ‘vote-on-account’ by governments at the fag end of their term, and budgets presented by new governments), presented so far, since 1956, 31 have been presented by Finance Ministers who trace their origin to the old Mysuru region.
This will be the seventh Budget that Yediyurappa will be presenting. So far, he has presented six Budgets.
06:47
Sarvajna is best known for his triplets (called Tripadis in Kannada), which are short poems that talk about social, cultural and religious issues, besides critical observations on superstitious beliefs in the society.
06:45
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Karnataka Budget 2020, which will be presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio. Stay tuned for live updates to know the reforms the BJP government will list in the upcoming state budget.
Read the full report here
Read the full report here.
Read the full report here
Read the full report here
