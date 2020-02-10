Karnataka Budget: CM Yediyurappa may rebrand road schemes planned by HD Kumaraswamy govt

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to announce a big scheme for the upkeep of rural roads in his 2020-21 Budget.

This scheme will be a rebranded version of the “Grameena Sumarga,” which was approved in the Cabinet under the previous H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government. The Grameena Sumarga, however, never took off.

With this scheme, Yediyurappa will look to be in the good books of legislators. Many MLAs, especially those who represent rural constituencies comprising villages, often complain about bad roads and exert pressure on the chief minister to release separate grants for them.

At a recent pre-budget discussion, Yediyurappa is said to have agreed to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department’s proposal to announce this scheme in the upcoming budget. It will be given a new name as part of the rebranding exercise, sources said.

Karnataka has a rural blacktop road network of 56,362 km. Of them, authorities have identified 24,246 km as priority village roads - which provide access to key infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, offices and markets. Of these, 4,000 km roads are in good condition while the remaining 20,000 km need reconstruction, re-asphalting and other repairs.

The scheme is to be implemented in phases and is estimated to cost about Rs 8,000 crore. “In the first year, we expect an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore,” a senior RDPR official said. “These 20,000-km roads that will be upgraded under the scheme do not include about 5,000 km of roads in the state that have been newly sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” an official pointed out.

The scheme is being projected as financially feasible. “To build a new road, we spend about Rs 90 lakh per km. Under this scheme, we will spend about Rs 30 lakh per km to restore roads that are 7-8 years old,” the official explained.

Given the financial constraints, this looks to be the only major RDPR scheme that Yediyurappa will announce in the 2020-21 Budget that he is scheduled to present on

March 5.

“Things look really bad because the Finance department is slashing outlay in a big way,” the official said. “The RDPR outlay was about Rs 5,500-6,000 crore, which could come down to Rs 4,000-4,500 crore now.”