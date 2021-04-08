Karnataka bus strike: Arranging alternatives was akin to starting from scratch

Empty bus terminals, passengers waiting for hours either on platforms or inside buses and lack of information. All these were proof of the difficulty in arranging transport services on a par with the well-oiled machinery of BMTC or KSRTC, while commuters complained about exorbitant fares.

The government’s efforts to bring private players to fill the void in public transport created by the striking road transport corporation (RTC) workers brought many vehicles to the bus stations. However, the gap between demand and supply was visible at all stations.

As usual, the peak hour saw thousands of people coming to the bus stations. These included commuters who were unaware of the strike as well as those who hoped to use the alternative arrangements promised by the government.

“We acknowledge the gaps. Filling in for an expansive system, like BMTC or KSRTC, is a huge challenge. If given enough time, we will streamline the system to ensure that no commuter suffers,” said K T Halaswamy, joint transport commissioner, who was monitoring the operations at Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic.

The officials as well as private players acknowledged the issue of exorbitant fares.

Radhakrishna Holla, president of Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA), said the problem of high fares was due to confusion.

“I have told the members of the association that we must support the public and not try to make money from the situation,” he said.

Even otherwise, there was a problem with demand assessment. Most of the passengers at the Kengeri terminal, Mysuru Road terminal and Shantinagar were regular commuters travelling in express buses for nominal fares. In its hurry to arrange alternative transport, the government had brought air-conditioned buses and commuters were charged two to three times the nominal fares.

Transport commissioner N Shivakumar said the options before the department were limited.

“As long as the strike continues, the passengers have to rely on private buses. We can only deploy officers to ensure that proper fare is collected,” he added.