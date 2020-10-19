Karnataka Bypolls: Cong tries data play, BJP on booth-level outreach

In a first, Congress is attempting to leverage the power of data analytics for the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll to counter the BJP’s micro-level presence that the saffron party has successfully used in the past.

Former minister Priyank Kharge is overseeing the Congress’ data and social media efforts whereas the BJP Yuva Morcha is anchoring the saffron party’s voter outreach on digital platforms.

“We’re trying to make sense of all data that’s available to help make local leaders make decisions,” Kharge, who heads the state Congress’ data and IT cell, said. “The Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll will be a learning curve as we take the first step towards understanding data at the local booth-level.”

Kharge is looking to mine data on voters, the party’s cadre, influencers, electricity bill payers, property taxpayers, labourers and so on. “Data of any kind is being thrown at us and it’s a challenge to understand how it can help us,” he said.

Congress is also stepping up its social media effort. “Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s becoming extremely difficult to campaign. So, we can try to amplify the candidates’ campaigns digitally. We’re trying to see how much organic reach we can get for our candidates and well within the sphere of influence of Rajarajeshwarinagar and Bengaluru,” Kharge said, adding that the party is also engaged in countering the BJP’s narratives on social media.

The BJP is banking on its cadre of saffron stormtroopers to drum up support for its candidates in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira.

“In every booth, we’re reaching out to voters through WhatsApp groups. Let’s say, if one booth has 1,000 voters, we will have at least five WhatsApp groups. In a constituency like Sira, WhatsApp groups are formed for every gram panchayat,” BJP Yuva Morcha state president Dr Sandeep Kumar said, adding that the party also planned to set up call centres.

The BJP is also counting on its Page Pramukh concept. “Each page will have 60-70 votes and we’re contacting them over the phone or a home visit,” Kumar said. “In Rajarajeshwarinagar, there are nine wards. Each ward has a state-level and district-level office-bearer appointed to work with the chiefs of the shakti kendra, mandal and booth,” he explained.

On Facebook, the BJP is looking to make “as many things viral as possible,” Kumar said.