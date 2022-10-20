K'taka nod to 'outsource' lift irrigation projects

Karnataka Cabinet clears policy to 'outsource' lift irrigation projects

A senior irrigation department officer told DH that more than 200 lift irrigation projects in the state are not working due to lack of maintenance

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 22:53 ist
Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a comprehensive policy under which the maintenance and management of lift irrigation projects will be "outsourced" for hassle-free water supply to farmers, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Briefing reporters, Madhuswamy said the state government has identified eight lift irrigation projects, including Yettinahole, to be outsourced in the first phase in order to evaluate how the new policy would work.

A senior irrigation department officer told DH that more than 200 lift irrigation projects in the state are not working due to lack of maintenance. As a result of this, farmers across the state are upset with the government as even after completion of projects they have not been able to enjoy the benefits fully.

Madhuswamy said that the state government has prepared a 60-page comprehensive policy, which will be a "guiding light" for private players to maintain the projects. 

“We are not handing over any project, but private companies (selected through tender) will be responsible for maintenance alone. Power charges will be remitted by the state government,” Madhuswamy said, admitting that several lift irrigation projects in the state are not functioning well.

Basavanna's name for Vijayapura airport

Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet accorded approval to upgrade the Vijayapura airport and also name it after 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The Cabinet approved revised estimates of Rs 347 crore from the earlier Rs 220 crore. "We are constructing an airport at Vijayapura to handle ATR 72 model aircraft. It will now be upgraded to handle larger aircraft such as Airbus A-320 for which the runway and other facilities need to be extended," Madhuswamy said, adding that it would be named Sri Jagajyothi Basaveshwara Airport.

In another decision, Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet approved the setting up of 290 mobile veterinary units (MVU) in the wake of the Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak. “This is a centrally-sponsored scheme," he said, adding that each unit will have a veterinary doctor along with two support staff travelling within their jurisdiction to tackle such diseases and create awareness.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
J C Madhuswamy
irrigation projects
Cabinet

What's Brewing

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

 