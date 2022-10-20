Karnataka Cabinet clears policy to 'outsource' lift irrigation projects

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a comprehensive policy under which the maintenance and management of lift irrigation projects will be "outsourced" for hassle-free water supply to farmers, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Briefing reporters, Madhuswamy said the state government has identified eight lift irrigation projects, including Yettinahole, to be outsourced in the first phase in order to evaluate how the new policy would work.

A senior irrigation department officer told DH that more than 200 lift irrigation projects in the state are not working due to lack of maintenance. As a result of this, farmers across the state are upset with the government as even after completion of projects they have not been able to enjoy the benefits fully.

Madhuswamy said that the state government has prepared a 60-page comprehensive policy, which will be a "guiding light" for private players to maintain the projects.

“We are not handing over any project, but private companies (selected through tender) will be responsible for maintenance alone. Power charges will be remitted by the state government,” Madhuswamy said, admitting that several lift irrigation projects in the state are not functioning well.

Basavanna's name for Vijayapura airport

Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet accorded approval to upgrade the Vijayapura airport and also name it after 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The Cabinet approved revised estimates of Rs 347 crore from the earlier Rs 220 crore. "We are constructing an airport at Vijayapura to handle ATR 72 model aircraft. It will now be upgraded to handle larger aircraft such as Airbus A-320 for which the runway and other facilities need to be extended," Madhuswamy said, adding that it would be named Sri Jagajyothi Basaveshwara Airport.

In another decision, Madhuswamy said that the Cabinet approved the setting up of 290 mobile veterinary units (MVU) in the wake of the Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak. “This is a centrally-sponsored scheme," he said, adding that each unit will have a veterinary doctor along with two support staff travelling within their jurisdiction to tackle such diseases and create awareness.