Karnataka CET exams to be held on July 30, 31: Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31.

The test, earlier as scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, was postponed due to COVID-19 crisis and the nation-wide lockdown.

Now, considering the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) dates announced by the Union government, the state government has announced the revised dates on Wednesday.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced this in a press conference. The test will be held online, the minister said.

For CET 2020, over 1.90 lakh students registered for admission to undergraduate engineering, B Tech, Architecture, Agriculture and veterinary science courses.