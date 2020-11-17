Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa removes M B Maramkal as advisor

The state government has withdrawn the appointment of senior journalist MB Maramkal as Chief Minister's political advisor.
The order withdrawing Maramkal's position was issued last week, sources said, attributing this to a fallout he had with one of Yediyurappa's family members.
After a long career as a journalist, Maramkal joined Yediyurappa and was seen as his loyalist.
After the BJP came to power, Maramkal was made Yediyurappa's political advisor with a Cabinet minister's rank.
Maramkal is a Lingayat, the community Yediyurappa belongs to.
