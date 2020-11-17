B S Yediyurappa removes M B Maramkal as advisor

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa removes M B Maramkal as advisor

After a long career as a journalist, Maramkal joined Yediyurappa and was seen as his loyalist

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 23:10 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH

The state government has withdrawn the appointment of senior journalist MB Maramkal as Chief Minister's political advisor.

The order withdrawing Maramkal's position was issued last week, sources said, attributing this to a fallout he had with one of Yediyurappa's family members.

After a long career as a journalist, Maramkal joined Yediyurappa and was seen as his loyalist.

After the BJP came to power, Maramkal was made Yediyurappa's political advisor with a Cabinet minister's rank.

Maramkal is a Lingayat, the community Yediyurappa belongs to.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 