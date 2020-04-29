Karnataka Child Marriage: Minor bride commits suicide

Karnataka Child Marriage: Minor bride commits suicide

DHNS
DHNS, Sira (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 29 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 23:11 ist
Representative image/File Image

A minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house because she was forcibly married to a boy in Sira on Tuesday. 

Police said that the child marriage was held on April 26 and the girl was against the marriage. Depressed by this, the girl committed suicide. Senior Child Development Officer Surekha Takhe has lodged a complaint with the Sira town police under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act -2006 and POCSO.  

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
child marriage
Suicide
Karnataka
Pocso

What's Brewing

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 