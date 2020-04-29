Karnataka Child Marriage: Minor bride commits suicide

A minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house because she was forcibly married to a boy in Sira on Tuesday.
Police said that the child marriage was held on April 26 and the girl was against the marriage. Depressed by this, the girl committed suicide. Senior Child Development Officer Surekha Takhe has lodged a complaint with the Sira town police under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act -2006 and POCSO.
