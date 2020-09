Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the setting up of a Kadugolla Development Corporation to aid the economically backward community, here on Sunday.

The government would provide financial assistance to the community, who were herding cattle and goats in the past. Kadugollas are largely concentrated in Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts, with a small population in Hassan district also.

The community was included in the Scheduled Tribes list by the state government in 2018.