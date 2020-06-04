Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa directs officials to strengthen CEN stations, forensic labs

Assuring support to reform the police department, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed officials to strengthen Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) stations and forensic labs in the state.

The Chief Minister who held a review of the Home Department, lauded the work of police personnel during the COVID-19 crisis, and promised necessary help to reform the department.

Pointing at the changing scenario, the Chief Minister instructed officials to give priority to strengthen CEN stations, his office said in a release. Similarly, for quick detection of crimes, necessary action will be taken to strengthen forensic labs, he added. During the meeting it was also decided to continue more than 3,000 home guards, who were in the fear of losing jobs, and to deploy them to various departments.

Yediyurappa directed officials to take necessary steps to make home guard services available to private organisations also. Officials informed the Chief Minister that all necessary COVID-19 related precautions have been taken at prisons and no case has been reported so far at jails. They said as per Supreme Court directions, 5,005 people were released on bail and parole, and congestion of prisoners at prisons has been reduced from 110 per cent to 95 per cent.

Yediyurappa also asked the officials to submit a proposal based on facts towards development of basic amenities that comes under the Home Department.