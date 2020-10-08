Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa seeks report on developing tourist destinations

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday sought a comprehensive report on the development of tourism destinations in the state.

Chairing a review of the tourism department, Yediyurappa consented to take up the development of tourist destinations.

When Tourism Minister C T Ravi pointed out that there were not enough officials to explore tourism opportunities in various districts, Yediyurappa said KAS officers can be made use of.

Encouraging tourism should be the aim of the department, Yediyurappa said, adding that identification of tourist spots, their management and protection should be prioritised.

Yediyurappa also took stock of the Jog Falls project, which is estimated to cost Rs 120 crore for constructing ropeway, amphitheatre, parking facility and so on. The project will be implemented by the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. Additional Chief Secretary P Ravikumar told the meeting that the cost of the project will be finalised by the end of the month.

In September, the Cabinet approved the Jog Falls project by cancelling the earlier Rs 450 crore contract given to BRS Ventures.

During the meeting, Ravi said the responsibility of developing Kemmangundi and Nandi Hills should be given to the tourism department.

The meeting also discussed the development of Badami, which attracts foreign tourists. The APMC land there can be handed over to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) where infrastructure can be developed, the CM said. The development of Srirangapatna and Mysuru Haat was also discussed.