Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to donate a year's salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday that he will donate a year’s salary towards containment and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a monthly salary fixed at Rs 50,000.

“I am donating my one year’s salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for COVID-19,” Yediyurappa said in a statement. “I appeal to ministers, MLAs, MPs and all officers to donate whatever they can.”

All emoluments drawn by a chief minister are the same for Cabinet-rank ministers, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Besides salary, the CM and Cabinet ministers get a sumptuary allowance of Rs 3 lakh, house rent of Rs 1 lakh, fuel allowance for up to 1,000 litres, conveyance allowance of Rs 30 per km, Rs 10 lakh for purchase of furniture, vehicle facility with a limit of Rs 21 lakh, free telephone connection at home and office, daily tour and dearness allowance of Rs 2,000 within the state and Rs 2,500 for outside among other things.

BJP MPs PC Mohan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have already committed to donate Rs 2 crore from their MP Local Area Development funds for the purchase of medical equipment and consumables to help fight COVID-19. While MP Tejasvi Surya has launched a Bengaluru South Coronavirus Task Force, Shobha Karandlaje has started a drive to collect ration to be supplied to migrant workers.

Yediyurappa has also appealed with industrialists and corporates to donate to the CMRF. Several firms have come forward to help - Asian Paints (Rs 2 crore), Toyota Industries Engine India (Rs 31 lakh), Xiaomi and JM Financial (Rs 25 lakh each), Toyota Kirloskar (Rs 23 lakh), Kennametal (Rs 15 lakh) and Brigade Enterprises (Rs 10 lakh), according to a statement by the Industries department.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.