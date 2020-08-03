K'taka CM Yediyurappa's daughter tests Covid-19 +ve

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 08:17 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. The hospital also said that Yediyurappa's condition was 'clinically stable'. 

 

Also read — Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19

On Sunday, the chief minister tweeted he had tested positive for the virus and was being admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Ransomware feared as possible saboteur for US election

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

Six months of loan moratorium is enough: Viral Acharya

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

NASA astronauts splash down after 19-hour journey home

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

K'taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus

 