Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. The hospital also said that Yediyurappa's condition was 'clinically stable'.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's daughter has tested positive for #COVID19. She has been admitted to the hospital: Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru

On Sunday, the chief minister tweeted he had tested positive for the virus and was being admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.